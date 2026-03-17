Dylan Harper News: Good to go Tuesday

Harper (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Kings.

Harper will shed his questionable tag and return from a two-game absence due to a right calf contusion. With the rookie first-rounder back in action, Jordan McLaughlin will likely fall out of the rotation. Harper has averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 triples in 22.9 minutes per contest over seven March appearances.