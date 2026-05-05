Dylan Harper News: Hits for team-high 18 in Game 1

Harper contributed 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes off the bench during Monday's 104-102 loss to Minnesota in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The 18 points led the Spurs on a night when the team shot just 27.8 percent from three-point range. Harper has scored in double digits in four of the last five games of San Antonio's playoff run, averaging 15.0 points, 3.8 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.2 threes over that stretch in 26.6 minutes from the second unit.