Dylan Harper News: Hot shooting continues

Harper ended with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 145-120 win over the Rockets.

The rookie first-rounder is settling in nicely as the Spurs' sixth man, but Harper's fantasy upside is capped while De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle are healthy. Over his last eight appearances, Harper has averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 24.1 minutes per game while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor.