Dylan Harper News: Hot shooting continues
Harper ended with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 145-120 win over the Rockets.
The rookie first-rounder is settling in nicely as the Spurs' sixth man, but Harper's fantasy upside is capped while De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle are healthy. Over his last eight appearances, Harper has averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 24.1 minutes per game while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Harper See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 2611 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 532 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 433 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 433 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2246 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Harper See More