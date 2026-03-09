Dylan Harper headshot

Dylan Harper News: Hot shooting continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 11:16am

Harper ended with 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 145-120 win over the Rockets.

The rookie first-rounder is settling in nicely as the Spurs' sixth man, but Harper's fantasy upside is capped while De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle are healthy. Over his last eight appearances, Harper has averaged 13.0 points, 4.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 24.1 minutes per game while shooting 60.0 percent from the floor.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
