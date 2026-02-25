Dylan Harper headshot

Dylan Harper News: Logs 29 minutes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Harper accumulated 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 win over the Raptors.

Harper scored double digits for the sixth time in his past seven games, continuing to push his case for more playing time. While there is certainly a case to be made for Harper playing a more significant role, at this point, it appears as though he is more of a schedule play than a must-roster player.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
