Dylan Harper News: Not listed on injury report
Harper (adductor) is not on the injury report for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Thunder on Sunday.
Harper played through the adductor issue during Friday's Game 3 loss, and Saturday, head coach Mitch Johnson said that Harper was expected to play Sunday. With Harper not even listed on the injury report, it's safe to assume he'll be available for Game 4.
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