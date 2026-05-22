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Dylan Harper News: Not starting Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 5:26pm

Harper (hip) won't start Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Thunder.

Harper started the first two games of this series in place of De'Aaron Fox (ankle). However, Fox has been cleared to suit up for Game 3 and will reclaim his place in the starting lineup. Still, Harper is expected to lead the bench in minutes, assuming he's healthy enough to do so after exiting and not returning to Game 2 on Wednesday.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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