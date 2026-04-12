Dylan Harper News: Not starting Sunday
Harper won't start Sunday's game against the Nuggets.
With Stephon Castle (knee) back in action, Harper will retreat to the second unit. Over his last five appearances off the bench, the rookie first-rounder has averaged 14.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per contest.
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