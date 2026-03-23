Dylan Harper headshot

Dylan Harper News: Not starting vs. Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Harper won't start Monday's game against the Heat.

The rookie first-rounder will slide to the second unit due to Stephon Castle returning from a two-game absence with a hip issue. Harper has averaged 12.2 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game over his last five appearances off the bench.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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