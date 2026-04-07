Dylan Harper News: Productive off bench in win

Harper posted 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-102 victory over the 76ers.

The second overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has found a groove from downtown. Harper has drained multiple three-pointers in six of the last eight games, averaging 14.9 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 boards, 1.9 threes and 1.1 combined steals and blocks in 23.8 minutes over that stretch while shooting 62.2 percent from the floor and a sizzling 57.7 percent from beyond the arc.