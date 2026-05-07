Dylan Harper News: Scores 11 points off bench
Harper supplied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-95 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
The Spurs handled business early to tie the series, and the team went deep into the bench as a result of the lopsided score. Through seven playoff games, Harper is averaging 13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.6 minutes per contest.
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