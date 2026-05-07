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Dylan Harper News: Scores 11 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Harper supplied 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-95 win over the Timberwolves in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Spurs handled business early to tie the series, and the team went deep into the bench as a result of the lopsided score. Through seven playoff games, Harper is averaging 13.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 25.6 minutes per contest.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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