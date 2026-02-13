Dylan Harper headshot

Dylan Harper News: Scores eight in Rising Stars loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 8:37pm

Harper had eight points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist across nine minutes in Team Melo's 25-24 loss to Team Vince in the Rising Stars championship game Friday.

The 19-year-old guard led all players in points and tied the game high in rebounds during the championship game, though it wasn't enough to power Team Melo past VJ Edgecombe and Team Vince. Harper also hit the game-winning jumper over his older brother Ron Harper in the semifinals and finished with four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in Team Melo's 40-34 win over Team Austin.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Harper See More
