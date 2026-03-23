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Dylan Harper News: Scoring punch off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Harper contributed 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and two blocks over 25 minutes during Monday's 136-111 victory over Miami.

Harper reverted to the bench after a 24-point performance as a starter Saturday but maintained his scoring output, eclipsing the 20-point mark for the second straight game. Not known as much of a shot blocker, Monday marked the guard's fourth time this season with multiple rejections. Outside shooting has been a weakness for Harper in his rookie year, though he entered the matchup with Miami shooting 53.8 percent from beyond the arc over his previous 10 contests and kept that surge going with three triples in a blowout victory.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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