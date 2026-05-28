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Dylan Harper News: Shines bright in Game 6 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Harper amassed 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 22 minutes during Thursday's 118-91 win over Oklahoma City in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

Harper finished with double digits for the first time in the past four games, providing the Spurs with a much-needed impact off the bench. His 18-point output matched what he was able to do in the previous three games combined, highlighting his recent struggles. With Game 7 taking place in Oklahoma City on Saturday, Harper will look to build on this performance, as San Antonio looks to advance to the NBA Finals against the Knicks.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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