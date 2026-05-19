Dylan Harper News: Shines in spot start

Harper totaled 24 points (8-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in 47 minutes during Monday's 122-115 double-overtime victory over Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Harper moved into the starting lineup, replacing De'Aaron Fox, who was ruled out with an ankle injury. It was Harper's first start of the postseason, and just the fifth of his career. He repaid the coaches, delivering an elite two-way performance, scoring 24 points for the second time in the past four games, while also adding a career-high seven steals. In 12 playoff appearances, the rookie has averaged 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 27.0 minutes per contest. If Fox is forced to miss Game 2, expect to see Harper retain his spot in the opening five.