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Dylan Harper News: Shines with 24 points from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Harper racked up 24 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals over 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Harper helped fill the gap left by Victor Wembanyama's ejection with seven rebounds to go along with a solid shooting performance. Harper has emerged as one of Sant Antonio's best backups, propping up the backcourt when De-Aarin Fix or Stephon Castle need a breather. The team employed a small-ball lineup that included Harper, Fox and Castle after Wembanyama's exit, which heightened Harper's involvement.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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