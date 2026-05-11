Dylan Harper News: Shines with 24 points from bench
Harper racked up 24 points (8-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals over 27 minutes during Sunday's 114-109 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Harper helped fill the gap left by Victor Wembanyama's ejection with seven rebounds to go along with a solid shooting performance. Harper has emerged as one of Sant Antonio's best backups, propping up the backcourt when De-Aarin Fix or Stephon Castle need a breather. The team employed a small-ball lineup that included Harper, Fox and Castle after Wembanyama's exit, which heightened Harper's involvement.
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