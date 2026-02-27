Dylan Harper headshot

Dylan Harper News: Showing point guard skills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 11:26am

Harper contributed 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 126-110 win over the Nets.

This was Harper's second game in a row with seven assists, nearly double his season average (3.8). The rookie from Rutgers has four performances with an assist total greater than seven so far this year, as he continues to develop off the bench. Harper also played the most minutes of any Spurs player Thursday as San Antonio led comfortably throughout.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
