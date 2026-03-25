Dylan Harper News: Starting sans Fox
Harper will start in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Harper will fill in for the absent De'Aaron Fox (back), marking the rookie guard's second-career start. Harper played 28 minutes and logged 24 points, four rebounds and three assists in his first start of the campaign.
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