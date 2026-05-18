Dylan Harper headshot

Dylan Harper News: Starting sans Fox

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Harper will start Monday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder.

With De'Aaron Fox (ankle) unavailable, Harper will draw his first career postseason start. The rookie first-rounder played well in the second-round series against the Timberwolves, during which he averaged 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.8 minutes per contest across six outings.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Harper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Harper See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Wizards Take Dybantsa, Fantasy Outlook for Every Pick
NBA
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Wizards Take Dybantsa, Fantasy Outlook for Every Pick
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
5 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 12
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 12
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
6 days ago