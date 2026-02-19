Dylan Harper headshot

Dylan Harper News: Strong effort off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Harper ended Thursday's 121-94 win over the Suns with 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes.

Harper paced the San Antonio bench in scoring and continued to see a healthy workload Thursday after averaging 26.3 minutes per game in his last three appearances before the All-Star break. He's scored in double figures in four straight matchups, though he failed to contribute much outside of the scoring column in the comfortable victory over Phoenix.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
