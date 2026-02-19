Dylan Harper News: Strong effort off bench
Harper ended Thursday's 121-94 win over the Suns with 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes.
Harper paced the San Antonio bench in scoring and continued to see a healthy workload Thursday after averaging 26.3 minutes per game in his last three appearances before the All-Star break. He's scored in double figures in four straight matchups, though he failed to contribute much outside of the scoring column in the comfortable victory over Phoenix.
