Dylan Harper headshot

Dylan Harper News: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Harper will not return to Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a left thumb injury, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports.

Harper exited late in the third quarter and will not be able to return. He concludes the contest with nine points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and a steal in 18 minutes.

Dylan Harper
San Antonio Spurs
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