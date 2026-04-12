Dylan Harper News: Won't return Sunday
Harper will not return to Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a left thumb injury, Don Harris of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Harper exited late in the third quarter and will not be able to return. He concludes the contest with nine points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist and a steal in 18 minutes.
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