Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels Injury: Downgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 27, 2025 at 3:12pm

Daniels (ankle) is now questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

With Daniels being a late addition to Atlanta's injury report with ankle soreness Monday, the Hawks' backcourt could be significantly shorthanded in the absence of Trae Young (hamstring). Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrison Mathews could be in store for amplified roles against Minnesota.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
