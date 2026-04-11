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Dyson Daniels Injury: Iffy for regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Daniels is listed as questionable for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Heat due to a left great toe sprain.

Daniels may have picked up the injury during the Hawks' 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on Friday, when he played 29 minutes and finished with 13 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals for his second triple-double of the regular season. If Daniels is unable to play Sunday, then Jonathan Kuminga (knee), Corey Kispert and Zaccharie Risacher would be candidates to enter the Hawks' starting lineup.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
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