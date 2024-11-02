Fantasy Basketball
Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels Injury: Listed as questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 2, 2024 at 11:16pm

Daniels (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Daniels has missed two straight games due to a right hip strain but has a chance to return Sunday. With so many injuries to Atlanta's backcourt, Daniels has a clear path to heavy minutes when cleared to suit up again, and he was off to a strong start before the injury, especially defensively. Through four appearances, he's averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.3 minutes per game.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
