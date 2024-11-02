Dyson Daniels Injury: Listed questionable for Sunday
Daniels (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Daniels has missed two straight games due to a right hip strain but has a chance to return Sunday. With so many injuries to Atlanta's backcourt, Daniels has a clear path to heavy minutes when cleared to suit up again, and he was off to a strong start before the injury, especially defensively. Through four appearances, he's averaged 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.3 minutes per game.
