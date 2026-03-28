Dyson Daniels Injury: Not playing Saturday
Daniels (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Daniels popped up on Saturday's injury report due to a left great toe sprain, and the injury is severe enough for the fourth-year pro to miss his fifth game of the season. In his absence, the Hawks will likely turn to Corey Kispert or Zaccharie Risacher to move into the starting lineup. Daniels' next opportunity to play is Monday against Boston.
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