Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels Injury: Not playing Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2026 at 3:26pm

Daniels (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Daniels popped up on Saturday's injury report due to a left great toe sprain, and the injury is severe enough for the fourth-year pro to miss his fifth game of the season. In his absence, the Hawks will likely turn to Corey Kispert or Zaccharie Risacher to move into the starting lineup. Daniels' next opportunity to play is Monday against Boston.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dyson Daniels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dyson Daniels See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 24
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
37 days ago