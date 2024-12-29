Dyson Daniels Injury: Remains out Sunday

Daniels (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Daniels will miss both halves of Atlanta's weekend back-to-back set due to an illness. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Nuggets. In Daniels' absence, Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews are candidates for increased roles.