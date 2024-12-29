Fantasy Basketball
Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels Injury: Remains out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Daniels (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Daniels will miss both halves of Atlanta's weekend back-to-back set due to an illness. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Nuggets. In Daniels' absence, Vit Krejci and Garrison Mathews are candidates for increased roles.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
