Dyson Daniels Injury: Tabbed questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Daniels is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Brooklyn due to a left great toe sprain.

Daniels is at risk of missing Thursday's contest due to a sprained toe. The 22-year-old wing is averaging 13.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.4 steals over his last five appearances. If he can't suit up Thursday, Zaccharie Risacher would likely enter the starting lineup.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
