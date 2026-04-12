Dyson Daniels Injury: Won't play against Miami
Daniels (toe) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Heat.
Daniels and several other Hawks players will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale in order to rest up before the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. The 2022 first-rounder will end the regular season averaging 11.9 points, 5.9 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 33.2 minutes per game. Zaccharie Risacher, Corey Kispert, Keaton Wallace and Buddy Hield are all poised to operate in elevated roles against Miami.
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