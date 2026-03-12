Dyson Daniels Injury: Won't play Thursday
Daniels is out for Thursday's game against the Nets due to left toe sprain, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Daniels is out of action for just the fourth time all year, and he can deemed day-to-day prior to Saturday's contest versus the Bucks. Zaccharie Risacher stands out as the most likely candidate to start at small forward in Daniels' stead, offering him a bump in streaming appeal in fantasy leagues.
