Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Daniels is out for Thursday's game against the Nets due to left toe sprain, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Daniels is out of action for just the fourth time all year, and he can deemed day-to-day prior to Saturday's contest versus the Bucks. Zaccharie Risacher stands out as the most likely candidate to start at small forward in Daniels' stead, offering him a bump in streaming appeal in fantasy leagues.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
