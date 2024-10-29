Fantasy Basketball
Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 29, 2024 at 2:17pm

Daniels won't play Wednesday against the Wizards due to a right hip flexor strain, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Daniels has broken out through the first four games of the season, averaging 12.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.3 minutes per game. It's unclear when he suffered the injury or how severe it is, but the Hawks will be extremely shorthanded Wednesday, as Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and Vit Krejci (thigh) remain out, while De'Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable. Daniels' next chance to suit up will come Friday versus the Kings.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
