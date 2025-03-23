Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels News: Active on both ends in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Daniels had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 victory over Golden State.

Daniels recorded his first double-double since Feb. 24, but the impact he makes on both ends of the court goes beyond what he can do in that category. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his 15 games since the All-Star break and is averaging a robust line of 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and an impressive 3.2 steals per game over that stretch. He's leading the league in steals by a wide margin and has recorded multiple swipes 14 times over that 15-game stretch.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now