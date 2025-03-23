Dyson Daniels News: Active on both ends in win

Daniels had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 124-115 victory over Golden State.

Daniels recorded his first double-double since Feb. 24, but the impact he makes on both ends of the court goes beyond what he can do in that category. He's scored in double digits in all but one of his 15 games since the All-Star break and is averaging a robust line of 14.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and an impressive 3.2 steals per game over that stretch. He's leading the league in steals by a wide margin and has recorded multiple swipes 14 times over that 15-game stretch.