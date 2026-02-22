Dyson Daniels News: All-around effort in win
Daniels ended with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 115-104 victory over the Nets.
Daniels didn't reach double figures as a scorer, but he contributed double-digit rebounds while posting game highs in assists and steals in a win. Although his scoring output has dipped this season -- entering Sunday averaging 11.5 points across 55 games after posting 14.1 points in 76 regular-season contests last year -- this performance highlights the value the young guard provides beyond putting the ball in the basket.
