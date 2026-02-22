Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels News: All-around effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Daniels ended with seven points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 115-104 victory over the Nets.

Daniels didn't reach double figures as a scorer, but he contributed double-digit rebounds while posting game highs in assists and steals in a win. Although his scoring output has dipped this season -- entering Sunday averaging 11.5 points across 55 games after posting 14.1 points in 76 regular-season contests last year -- this performance highlights the value the young guard provides beyond putting the ball in the basket.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dyson Daniels See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dyson Daniels See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 19
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
NBA
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Joe Mayo
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
11 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago