Dyson Daniels News: Another multi-steal game Thursday

Daniels racked up 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-115 loss to Phoenix.

Daniels is on a hot streak defensively, recording multiple steals in five straight games, though for someone averaging a league-high 3.1 steals, it's nothing too out of the ordinary. The rest of his game waxes and wanes, but he's still averaging a solid 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists during this stretch.