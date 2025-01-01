Dyson Daniels News: Available against Nuggets

Daniels (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

After missing the past two games with an illness, Daniels is ready to return to Atlanta's lineup Wednesday. The disruptive wing averaged 12.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.3 steals in 33.3 minutes over 10 games in December, and Daniels figures to handle his usual allotment of playing time as well as some added usage in the absence of Jalen Johnson (shoulder).