Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels News: Bright spot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Daniels accumulated 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 122-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

Daniels was a bright spot for the Hawks as they dropped to 45-35 on the season. With 75 games played, Daniels holds fourth-round value in nine-category formats with 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
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