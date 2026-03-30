Dyson Daniels News: Chips in 18 points in return
Daniels logged 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five assists, five rebounds and two steals over 38 minutes during the Hawks' 112-102 win over the Celtics on Monday.
Daniels was back in action following a one-game absence due to a toe injury, but that issue didn't appear to impact his play during Monday's win. He extended his streak of two-plus steals to three games and was efficient with his limited shots, finishing as the Hawks' third-leading scorer behind Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson (20 points each). Daniels has averaged 16.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.6 threes and 2.2 steals over 33.8 minutes across his last five games.
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