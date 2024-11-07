Dyson Daniels News: Defense makes up for offense in win

Daniels posted six points (3-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists, one block and four steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 win over New York.

Daniels had a rough night shooting the ball. However, fantasy managers have to remain pleased with his defensive contributions. Daniels has at least one steal in every game thus far and is averaging 2.4 steals and 0.7 blocks in his 30.7 minutes. Inconsistent offense may persist throughout the campaign, as that's the weakpoint of his game, but he's still someone who should be rostered in the vast majority of season-long fantasy leagues.