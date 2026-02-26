Dyson Daniels News: Dishes out 11 dimes
Daniels accumulated 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, 11 assists, one block and five steals across 33 minutes during Thursday's 126-96 victory over Washington.
Daniels dished out double-digit assists for the sixth time this season on the way to a rare double-double for the 22-year-old. It was reassuring to see him score in double figures for the first time in a week, though he's proven on a nightly basis that he's able to contribute in other categories even when his shot isn't falling.
