Dyson Daniels News: Double-double off bench Friday

Daniels tallied 15 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 115-110 win over the Bucks.

It's usually Trae Young that leads the Hawks in assists, but Daniels served as the primary playmaker for Atlanta on Friday as he dished out a season-high 10 dimes. Daniels has also provided a nice scoring punch for the Hawks as of late, and over his last four outings, he has averaged 19.0 points on 52.9 percent shooting, 7.0 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks over 37.1 minutes per game. Daniels' responsibilities on offense should continue to grow following the trade of De'Andre Hunter to the Cavaliers.