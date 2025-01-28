Dyson Daniels News: Double-doubles in return

Daniels ended Tuesday's 100-96 loss to the Rockets with 12 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals over 37 minutes.

Daniels continued his breakout season, recording his second double-double in the past four games. While his defensive contributions typically garner all the attention, he has quietly been able to develop his offensive game. He has scored double-digits in seven straight games, shooting an impressive 53.7 percent from the field during that time.