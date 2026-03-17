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Dyson Daniels News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 11:18am

Daniels ended Monday's 124-112 win over Orlando with 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes.

Daniels picked up his 11th double-double of the campaign as the Hawks improved to 37-31 on the season. Daniels is trending up in fantasy hoops, posting second-round value in nine-category formats over his last five games with averages of 13.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
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