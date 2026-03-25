Dyson Daniels News: Double-doubles with three stocks

Daniels closed Wednesday's 130-129 overtime win over the Pistons with 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 13 rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 43 minutes.

Daniels was superb on the glass, as he set a new career high in rebounds, while notching his 12th double-double of the season. The fourth-year guard has been flirting with top-50 value on the year behind averages of 11.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 dimes and 1.9 steals per contest.