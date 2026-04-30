Dyson Daniels News: Ejected from Game 6
Daniels was ejected from Thursday's Game 6 against the Knicks following an altercation, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports. He'll finish with three points (1-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one steal in 15 minutes.
Daniels and Mitchell Robinson got into a scuffle while lining up for a free-throw attempt, and it took players from each team to put an end to it. After the officials reviewed the play, Daniels and Robinson were both tossed from the matchup. Daniels' absence shouldn't have much of an impact on the outcome, as the Knicks owned a commanding 72-22 lead in the second quarter at the time of his ejection.
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