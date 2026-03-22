Dyson Daniels News: Expanded role sans Johnson
Daniels posted 28 points (12-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 win over the Warriors.
Daniels had the opportunity to take on an expanded role in Saturday's game due to the absence of Jalen Johnson (shoulder). Daniels made the most of his opportunity and came out firing with 15 points in the first quarter, and his 28 points on the night were a career high. It was the sixth time this season that he logged at least four steals, and he has 11 multi-steal games in 14 outings since the All-Star break. Daniels' production would likely take a hit if Johnson is cleared to play against the Grizzlies on Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dyson Daniels See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Saturday, March 21Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1210 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 1210 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2426 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1931 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dyson Daniels See More