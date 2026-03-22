Dyson Daniels News: Expanded role sans Johnson

Daniels posted 28 points (12-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and four steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 126-110 win over the Warriors.

Daniels had the opportunity to take on an expanded role in Saturday's game due to the absence of Jalen Johnson (shoulder). Daniels made the most of his opportunity and came out firing with 15 points in the first quarter, and his 28 points on the night were a career high. It was the sixth time this season that he logged at least four steals, and he has 11 multi-steal games in 14 outings since the All-Star break. Daniels' production would likely take a hit if Johnson is cleared to play against the Grizzlies on Monday.