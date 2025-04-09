Dyson Daniels News: Fills stat sheet Tuesday

Daniels produced 15 points (7-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 loss to the Magic.

Onyeka Okongwu and Trae Young led the way for the Hawks in this tight loss, but Daniels' contributions were also impressive from a fantasy perspective, as he filled the stat sheet admirably. That's been a common occurrence for him, though, with Daniels recording at least one tally in each of the five major categories in 33 different games this season. An absolute stud in category-based leagues, Daniels is averaging 15.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 3.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game since the All-Star break.