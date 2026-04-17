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Dyson Daniels News: Good to go for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2026 at 2:22pm

Daniels (toe) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against New York.

Daniels sat out the regular-season finale due to a left great toe sprain, but as expected, he'll be available for the postseason. The 2022 No. 8 overall pick averaged 11.9 points, 5.9 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 33.2 minutes per game during the regular season.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
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