Dyson Daniels News: Good to go for Game 1

Daniels (toe) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 against New York.

Daniels sat out the regular-season finale due to a left great toe sprain, but as expected, he'll be available for the postseason. The 2022 No. 8 overall pick averaged 11.9 points, 5.9 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 33.2 minutes per game during the regular season.