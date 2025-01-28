Fantasy Basketball
Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels News: Good to go Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Daniels (ankle) will be available for Tuesday's game against Houston.

Daniels has the green light to return after missing the first leg of this back-to-back set Monday against Minnesota. Trae Young (hamstring) also missed that game, but he's still on the injury report with a questionable tag. Daniels could see a ton of usage if Young is unable to return, as the Hawks are still without Jalen Johnson (shoulder).

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
