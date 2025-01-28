Dyson Daniels News: Good to go Tuesday
Daniels (ankle) will be available for Tuesday's game against Houston.
Daniels has the green light to return after missing the first leg of this back-to-back set Monday against Minnesota. Trae Young (hamstring) also missed that game, but he's still on the injury report with a questionable tag. Daniels could see a ton of usage if Young is unable to return, as the Hawks are still without Jalen Johnson (shoulder).
