Dyson Daniels News: Hits for 23 against Boston

Daniels provided 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 overtime win over the Celtics.

The 23 points were his best scoring effort since Nov. 15, when he dropped 25 against the Wizards. Daniels also saw his streak of games with multiple steals end at seven, and through eight contests to begin January the third-year guard is averaging 14.0 points, 4.6 boards, 3.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.0 threes.