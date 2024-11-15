Dyson Daniels News: Leads Hawks in scoring

Daniels provided 25 points (10-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and six steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 129-117 win over Washington.

Daniels stayed hot in Friday night's win and has knocked down 62.9 percent of his tries in his last two appearances. The 21-year-old has also been turning in eye-popping production on the defensive end, registering 18 total steals in three games. Expect Atlanta to continue to ride the hot hand especially while Trae Young works to find his footing coming off an Achilles injury.