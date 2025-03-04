Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dyson Daniels headshot

Dyson Daniels News: Nears double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Daniels had 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to Milwaukee.

Daniels stuffed the stat sheet Tuesday, finishing one rebound shy of his seventh double-double through 57 regular-season appearances. The defensive-minded guard also racked up two or more steals for the ninth consecutive contest, marking his 43rd outing on the season with multiple swipes. Daniels has been extremely efficient over his last six appearances, during which he has shot 58.6 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three-point range on 1.8 attempts per game.

Dyson Daniels
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now